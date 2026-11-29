Ukraine is ready to cease fire along the current front line and move to negotiations. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with Al Jazeera, reports UNN.

Details

We are ready for such steps—to remain and stop where we are. We are talking about a ceasefire along the line of contact. Is this a compromise? Of course, it is a very significant compromise. We understand that putin does not want to leave our land. That is why we are saying: all right, let us stop here and move on to diplomacy - the head of state noted.

We would like to remind you

U.S. presidential special envoy Jared Kushner sparked a wave of outrage among Ukrainian and European politicians after calling vladimir putin a "grandmaster of politics" and portraying russia’s war against Ukraine as an indirect confrontation between moscow and Europe. Some lawmakers are already calling for Donald Trump’s son-in-law to be removed from the peace negotiations.