The authorities of Libya, which control the east of the country, will demand compensation from Ukraine for strikes on the port of Benghazi. This was stated by the head of the local Foreign Ministry, Abda al-Hadi al-Huwaija, reports UNN , citing Russian media.

Details

According to the diplomat, the Libyan government "has every legal right to demand compensation and reimbursement for the damage caused by these attacks."

We emphasize that any claim for compensation must, in accordance with international law and the norms of legal responsibility, cover both human and material damage - said Abda al-Hadi al-Huwaija

He clarified that this concerns protecting the rights of the families of those killed and injured, as well as compensating for damage caused to facilities, port infrastructure, and economic enterprises.

We remind you

The authorities of eastern Libya officially confirmed that an explosion occurred aboard a Russian ship at the port of Benghazi on the night of November 22.

Later, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the operation during which the Russian corvette "Mercury" and more were sunk, stating that it had "taken place near the coast of Libya" and that "seven Ukrainian-made naval drones" had been deployed.

Meloni outraged by Zelenskyy over Ukraine's strikes on Russian vessels near Libya without prior notice to Italy – Bloomberg