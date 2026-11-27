Photo: Bloomberg

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed outrage to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over strikes on Russian vessels off the coast of Libya, which Kyiv had not warned its allies about in advance. The incident led to a deterioration in relations between Kyiv and Rome, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

During a telephone conversation on November 27, Meloni sharply criticized the Ukrainian side's actions. According to a source familiar with the course of the conversation, attacks on a Russian warship and cargo vessel last weekend caused serious displeasure for the Italian prime minister.

Meloni's office said that the Ukrainian operation "violated Libya's sovereignty and risks spreading the conflict to the Mediterranean".

As Bloomberg notes, the situation creates political risks for Meloni ahead of the 2027 elections, given Italy's geographical proximity to Libya and the positions of certain members of her governing coalition.

Zelenskyy promised to improve coordination with Italy

According to the office of the Italian prime minister, Zelenskyy confirmed that the operation had been conducted without prior coordination with partners.

The President of Ukraine expressed understanding of the Italian side's concerns and promised to ensure a full exchange of information, as well as direct and continuous communication.

At the same time, Meloni ended the conversation with a categorical statement about the unacceptability of such actions.

Rome cannot agree to actions that jeopardize Italian or regional security the head of the Italian government emphasized.

Ukraine conducted an operation in Libya without coordination with Europe — Zelenskyy after a conversation with Meloni