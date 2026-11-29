Russia is creating the informational conditions for possible aggression against the Baltic states. This is reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that the Latvian authorities allegedly do not seek to "normalize" relations with Russia, but instead are choosing a path of constant escalation that could lead to open conflict.

Zakharova added that Latvia and other Baltic countries have repeatedly allowed Ukrainian forces to launch long-range drone strikes against Russia, using the airspace over the Baltic Sea — an allegation that Baltic officials have repeatedly denied — the article says.

The ISW points out that senior Russian officials have long sought to portray the Baltic states’ membership in NATO as an existential threat to Russia. The Kremlin has used similar rhetoric to justify its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Analysts believe that Zakharova’s statement is another attempt by the Kremlin to shape the informational conditions for possible escalation against the Baltic states. It also reflects Moscow’s position that the deployment of any NATO forces on the territory of former Soviet republics or Warsaw Pact countries is unacceptable.

Recall

Latvia does not plan to return to normal diplomatic and economic relations with Russia even after the war in Ukraine ends. Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs stressed that Europe has entered a new era that does not allow a return to its former cooperation with Moscow.

It should have been coordinated: Latvia’s Prime Minister called Estonia’s closure of its border with Russia a mistake