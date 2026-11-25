Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs on Wednesday called Estonia’s decision to close its border with Russia without involving Latvia and Lithuania a mistake. This is reported by Postimees, according to UNN.

Details

According to Kulbergs, the closure of the border by one state without similar action by Latvia and Lithuania is inappropriate, as transport flows may be redirected to other border crossings.

Context

Estonia will close all checkpoints on its border with Russia starting December 1. This was announced by Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.

In response, Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Estonia’s chargé d’affaires in Russia, Marek Juhtagi, to whom it expressed a "resolute protest."

Let us recall

Latvia does not plan to return to normal diplomatic and economic relations with Russia even after the end of the war in Ukraine. Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs emphasized that Europe has entered a new era that does not allow a return to its former cooperation with Moscow.