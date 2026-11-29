What will the week from November 30 to December 6, 2026, be like for Ukraine and the world, what events should be watched, and what awaits representatives of all zodiac signs — professional astrologer Kseniia Bazylenko told UNN readers exclusively.

Details

The second half of November and December 2026, in my opinion, are among the most important periods of the year in Ukraine’s horoscope. The processes that began approximately two weeks ago may have far-reaching consequences for the future of our state. And this may only be the beginning of large-scale changes — says Kseniia Bazylenko.

According to her, the agenda includes the formation of new strategic partnerships, the restoration of previous international ties, a review of agreements, important legislative initiatives, and the opening of new economic and political opportunities.

Monday, November 30, may be especially important for Ukraine. At the very beginning of the week, I do not rule out landmark international meetings, diplomatic negotiations, high-profile statements, and the release of important information regarding the future of our state. Favorable astrological indicators point to the possibility of receiving substantial material support from abroad during the week. This concerns additional funding, new aid packages, support for the defense sector, and infrastructure restoration. I also do not rule out encouraging news regarding the results of the Ukrainian Defense Forces’ activities and the successful completion of military tasks — the expert notes.

At the same time, according to the astrologer, the period from December 3 to 5 may also prove especially high-profile.

Loud political scandals, journalistic investigations, the exposure of corruption schemes, the publication of compromising information, and heated discussions surrounding the activities of government representatives are possible. Certain domestic political events may attract international attention. Despite all the difficulties, a kind of window of opportunity for positive changes is opening in Ukraine’s horoscope. Much will depend on the political wisdom of our state’s leadership, diplomatic skill, and the ability to defend national interests — Bazylenko explains.

The world: plenty of noise and grand promises, but few real actions

The large-scale restructuring of the world order continues. Jupiter, being near the South Lunar Node, is gradually slowing its movement before transitioning into a retrograde phase. The next two weeks may become a period of sorts of political pause. Former leaders may return to the world political arena, discussions regarding previous agreements may resume, and strategies and spheres of influence may be reconsidered — the astrologer says.

According to her, the beginning of the week will be particularly eventful.

I do not rule out loud scandals involving the powerful, sensational exposés, information provocations, and controversial statements. There may be many negotiations, promises, and political declarations; however, in my opinion, one should not expect quick practical results. The information noise may significantly outweigh real actions — the expert added.

She also notes that the second half of the week may become tense as well, especially December 4.

Mars’s tense aspect to Uranus points to the possibility of an escalation of existing military conflicts, public protests, abrupt political decisions, technological disasters, and technical failures. Categoricity, intransigence, and an unwillingness to compromise will increase — Kseniia Bazylenko emphasized.

Natural phenomena and weather anomalies

From an astrological perspective, the air element may be particularly active this week. I do not rule out strong gusty winds, storms, abrupt changes in weather conditions, and related disruptions to transportation.

The period from December 3 to 5 deserves particular attention. I recommend closely monitoring weather forecasts in your region and not ignoring official storm warnings — the expert stressed.

Personal life: a test of feelings

According to the astrologer, on December 4 Venus moves into Scorpio, and already on December 5 it conjuncts the Moon, so the emotional atmosphere may become significantly more tense.

Jealousy, suspicion, old grievances, distrust, and the desire to control loved ones may intensify. Feelings will grow deeper, passions stronger, and reactions sharper. It is especially important at the end of the week not to give in to provocations, make fateful decisions under the influence of emotions, or destroy relationships because of a momentary offense. - the expert noted.

At the same time, the specialist named the following among the most favorable days of the week:

November 30 - an important but controversial day. Favorable for strategic planning, serious negotiations, and carefully considered decisions;

December 1 - a time to review plans, complete tasks, and correct mistakes;

December 2 - a favorable day for working with documents, studying, and analytical and intellectual activities;

December 3 - a grand air trine opens up opportunities for creativity, new ideas, communication, and unconventional solutions. The morning hours will be especially favorable;

December 4–6 - a period of heightened emotionality and conflict. It is worth avoiding rash actions, risky financial transactions, and excessive rigidity.

The main recommendation for the week is not to confuse loud words with real actions, or temporary difficulties with a lack of prospects. Keep a cool head, emotional balance, and the ability to see opportunities even in the most difficult circumstances. For Ukraine, this period may become not only a time of serious trials but also the beginning of important positive transformations. - the expert concluded.

Astrological forecast for all zodiac signs for the period from November 30 to December 6, 2026

Aries

New horizons are opening up before you. Interesting prospects may arise related to education, trips abroad, professional development, or cooperation with foreigners. This is a good time to develop long-term plans. At the same time, work responsibilities will require significant concentration. In the second half of the week, unexpected expenses or changes to your work schedule are possible. On the weekend, pay attention to joint finances and your partner’s emotional needs.

Advice for the week: do not try to control everything at once. Focus on what brings you closer to your major goal.

Taurus

The week may raise important issues concerning financial stability, joint property, loans, and material obligations. This is a favorable period for reviewing your budget and looking for additional sources of income. At the beginning of the week, family matters will require special attention. Interesting events involving children are possible. With Venus moving into Scorpio, the area of partnerships will become more active. The weekend may bring romantic encounters, passionate confessions, or a return to long-standing unresolved issues.

Advice for the week: do not test the feelings of someone close to you with jealousy and provocations. An open conversation will be much more effective.

Gemini

Partnerships, negotiations, and mutual agreements are at the center of attention. Interesting cooperation offers, new clients, or a review of the terms of existing contracts are possible. Thursday, December 3, may be especially favorable. New ideas, creativity, communication, and unexpected acquaintances may open up interesting prospects for you. However, unexpected changes of plans, family disagreements, or household problems are possible on Friday. Do not rush to react to irritants.

Advice for the week: leave room for maneuver. Do not tie yourself to a single scenario for how events will unfold.

Cancer

A productive period is beginning for improving professional skills, organizing your work process, and developing useful habits. At the beginning of the week, interesting financial opportunities or new ideas for earning money may arise. Wednesday is favorable for working with documents, important conversations, and resolving organizational matters. At the end of the week, Venus will activate the areas of love, creativity, and pleasure. Romantic encounters, pleasant events involving children, or a return of inspiration are possible.

Advice for the week: do not turn your life into an endless list of obligations. Make time for what brings you genuine joy.

Leo

One of the brightest signs of the week! Monday, November 30, in particular, could prove especially interesting. Important meetings, promising offers, increased attention to you personally, and a return to projects that previously could not be implemented are possible. Jupiter in your sign is gradually slowing its movement. It is time to reassess your ambitions, achievements, and future goals. Be careful with financial matters in the second half of the week. Do not let the desire to impress those around you become a reason for unnecessary expenses.

Advice for the week: do not prove your importance with words. Your results will say much more about you.

Virgo

Mars in your sign provides an enormous reserve of energy, determination, and desire to take action. The beginning of the week may be extremely productive. You will be able to handle tasks that you have been putting off for a long time. However, in the second half of the week, tension may reach its limit. On December 4 in particular, disagreements with management, unexpected professional changes, or situations requiring a quick response are possible. Do not overexert yourself physically, avoid rushing while driving, and refrain from impulsive decisions.

Advice for the week: do not spend your enormous reserve of energy fighting everyone around you. Direct it toward your own development and concrete results.

Libra

The week will promote active communication, learning, short trips, and the establishment of useful contacts. Interesting ideas concerning professional development or the promotion of your own projects may emerge. The first half of Thursday, December 3, could prove especially promising. Use this time for creativity, presentations, negotiations, and self-realization. With Venus moving into Scorpio, issues of earnings, material values, and financial independence will become relevant.

Advice for the week: learn to value your work appropriately. Do not agree to unfavorable terms merely to preserve good relations.

Scorpio

The main themes of the week may be finances, material stability, and a reassessment of your own capabilities. This is a favorable period for seeking new sources of income and reviewing the value of your services. Interesting professional news, important meetings, or the intensification of career-related matters are possible at the beginning of the week. On December 4, Venus enters your sign, enhancing personal magnetism, sensuality, and attractiveness. At the same time, its conjunction with the Moon may make the weekend extremely emotional.

Advice for the week: use your attractiveness to create harmony, not to manipulate other people’s feelings.

Sagittarius

The Sun in your sign promotes self-realization, increased activity, and the desire to begin a new stage in life. You may find yourself at the center of attention, receive interesting offers, or feel the need for major changes. Mars activates the professional sphere, strengthening your ambitions and desire to achieve more. However, toward the end of the week, conflicts may arise between career interests and personal relationships. At the weekend, allow yourself to spend some time alone, restore your strength, and sort out your feelings.

Advice for the week: do not make promises that are difficult to keep. It is better to do less, but do it well.

Capricorn

A period of inner restructuring, taking stock, and preparing for a new life cycle is beginning for you. There is no need to rush to announce your plans. For now, many important matters can be handled more effectively behind the scenes. Issues related to shared finances, investments, or long-standing financial obligations may resurface. Toward the end of the week, friendship and collective activities will become more prominent. Pleasant meetings, the renewal of old acquaintances, or support from like-minded people are possible.

Advice for the week: rest is also part of a successful strategy. Do not demand constant productivity from yourself.

Aquarius

The week opens up interesting prospects in the area of collective projects, social contacts, and the implementation of long-term plans. At the beginning of the week, partnerships will require special attention. December 3 is your star day! A grand air trine may bring inspiration, original ideas, interesting acquaintances, and unconventional solutions. In the second half of the week, be careful with joint finances, loans, and risky investments. Venus’s transition into Scorpio may contribute to an increase in your professional appeal and popularity.

Advice for the week: confidently propose new ideas, but do not risk stability for the sake of short-lived emotions.

Pisces

Career, professional reputation, and the achievement of set goals are at the center of attention. Important conversations with management, new responsibilities, or prospects for professional growth are possible. At the beginning of the week, it is worth paying attention to organizing your work process and to your own well-being. In the second half of the week, tense situations may arise in partnerships and family relationships. Do not allow other people’s emotions to disturb your inner balance. The weekend is favorable for cultural recreation, learning, new experiences, and communication with people who inspire you.

Advice for the week: be friendly, but do not forget about your own boundaries. Diplomacy does not mean giving up your interests.

May this week bring each of you wisdom in your decisions, harmony in your soul, and new opportunities to make your dreams come true — the expert concluded.

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