Immediately after the end of Shabbat, Chief Rabbi of Ukraine Moshe Asman joined in honoring the memory of the millions of Ukrainians who died during the Holodomor of 1932–1933. He wrote about this on the social network X, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, this was a horrific crime committed by the Soviet regime, which artificially created a famine and condemned millions of innocent people to a painful death.

The Jewish people know very well how important it is to preserve the memory of such tragedies and pass the truth on to future generations - Moshe Asman wrote.

He added that "forgotten crimes create the danger of their repetition".

To remind

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska honored the memory of the victims of the Holodomor of 1932–1933 and the victims of the mass artificial famines of 1921–1922 and 1946–1947.

Putin’s regime continues Stalin’s brutal legacy — Canada’s prime minister on the day commemorating the victims of the Holodomors