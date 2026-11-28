Mark Carney

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney issued a statement on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Holodomors and emphasized that Vladimir Putin’s regime continues the brutal legacy of Stalin’s regime, UNN reports.

Today, we honor the memory of the millions of Ukrainians who suffered and died during the Holodomor—the genocide organized by Stalin’s Soviet regime in 1932–1933. This artificially created famine was a deliberate campaign aimed at starving and subjugating the Ukrainian people, as well as destroying their nation, culture, and identity. But Ukraine endured. Nearly a century later, Vladimir Putin’s regime continues this brutal legacy: bombing Ukrainian churches, schools, and hospitals, forcibly deporting children, destroying agricultural production, and eliminating critically important energy infrastructure ahead of winter. In the face of relentless Russian aggression, the Ukrainian people have demonstrated extraordinary courage, determination, and strength - Carney said.

The Canadian prime minister emphasized that "Ukraine’s struggle is our struggle, their cause is our cause, and their independence will be our victory."

The Soviet regime tried to conceal the truth about its crimes. It failed. Generations of Ukrainians—including here in Canada—preserved the memory of the Holodomor. Today, we honor the millions of innocent lives that were cut short and express solidarity with Ukrainians in Canada and around the world. Glory to Ukraine - Carney concluded.

We remind you

In Ukraine, on November 28, people honor the victims of the Holodomors. This is the official nationwide day of mourning, established by a Decree of the President of Ukraine and observed annually on the fourth Saturday of November. The event is dedicated to honoring the memory of the millions of Ukrainians killed by the totalitarian communist regime during the genocide of the Ukrainian people—the Holodomor of 1932–1933—as well as the mass artificial famines of 1921–1923 and 1946–1947.