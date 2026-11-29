Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On Saturday, the 28th, as well as overnight into Sunday, November 29, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continued striking the logistics of Russian troops. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

In Bryansk Oblast, three enemy fuel tankers were hit. These are the vehicles that deliver fuel to equipment on the front line: without them, tanks, armored vehicles, and trucks come to a halt - the post said.

At the same time, in the area of Makiivka in Donetsk Oblast and Katerynivka in Luhansk Oblast, enemy logistics and materiel depots were hit. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

We remind you

The Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the russian federation's export hub — the Urals facility in Samara, the "Nurlino" station in Bashkortostan, and an oil refinery in Rostov Oblast.