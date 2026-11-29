On November 29, the world, under the auspices of the UN, observes the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People and International Jaguar Day. According to the new-style church calendar, Saints Paramon and Philumenus are commemorated, UNN writes.

International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People

An official international UN observance established by the General Assembly on December 2, 1977. The date was chosen to commemorate November 29, 1947, when the UN General Assembly adopted a plan to partition Palestine into two independent states—a Jewish one and an Arab one—with a special international status for Jerusalem.

The observance is intended to draw the international community's attention to respect for the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, the humanitarian situation in the region, and the need for a peaceful diplomatic settlement of the Middle East conflict.

International Jaguar Day

A global environmental observance launched in 2018 during the UN Biodiversity Conference at the initiative of the governments of Latin American countries and conservation organizations, including the World Wide Fund for Nature and Panthera.

The observance is dedicated to protecting the largest predator in the cat family in the Western Hemisphere, whose population is declining due to the destruction of Amazon rainforests, habitat fragmentation, and poaching.

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Electronic Greetings Day

A modern digital and communications observance launched in the United States in the late 1990s with the development of the internet and email.

The observance highlights the convenience and environmental benefits of digital cards and instant messages, which make it possible to stay in touch with family, friends, and colleagues at any distance without using paper.

According to the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers commemorate the Holy Martyr Paramon and the 370 martyrs with him—Christians from Bithynia who, during the reign of the Roman Emperor Decius in 250, were imprisoned by the ruler Aquilinus for refusing to offer sacrifices to pagan idols.

When a local resident named Paramon, passing by a pagan shrine, openly condemned the ruler's cruelty and professed his faith in Jesus Christ, he was seized, his tongue was pierced with a thorn, and he was executed with a spear along with all 370 prisoners.

According to the old calendar, believers commemorate the Holy Apostle and Evangelist Matthew—one of the twelve closest disciples of Jesus Christ and the author of the first canonical Gospel of the New Testament, who was a tax collector in Capernaum before his calling and, after the Ascension, preached Christianity in Judea, Syria, Persia, and Ethiopia, where he suffered a martyr's death.

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