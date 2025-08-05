Chickens, rabbits, and even horses: a zoo in Denmark called on owners to donate pets to feed predators

Aalborg Zoo in Denmark has offered owners of chickens, rabbits, guinea pigs, and even horses to donate their animals to feed predators. The institution explains this by caring for the welfare of predatory animals and the desire to recreate a natural food chain. Zoologists assure that the animals are humanely euthanized beforehand, writes UNN with reference to DailyMail.

Details

Aalborg Zoo, home to over 1,500 animals of 126 species, stated that it "tries to imitate the natural food chain of animals" kept on its territory by feeding them "whole prey" for the purpose of "welfare."

The menagerie suggested that chickens, rabbits, and guinea pigs constitute an "important" part of the diet of its predators, which include tigers and lions.

Animals are carefully euthanized by trained staff and then used as food. If you have a healthy animal that needs to be given away for various reasons, feel free to donate it to us — reported on the zoo's official Instagram account.

Thus, nothing will go to waste, and we will ensure the natural behavior, nutrition, and welfare of our predators — added in the post.

The zoo published the announcement along with an image of a wild cat baring its teeth. The company also posted a link to a webpage with additional information, including that the zoo also accepts "live horses, which we euthanize and slaughter for food." Before donating a horse, the animal must meet three requirements: height at the withers up to 147 cm, possession of an equine passport, and no treatment within the last 30 days.

We also accept chickens, rabbits, and guinea pigs on weekdays from 10:00 to 13:00, but no more than four at a time. Our needs change throughout the year, and there may be a waiting list — stated on the website.

Addition

Aalborg Zoo in the Jutland region of Denmark occupies eight hectares of land and was opened in 1935. Approximately 400,000 guests visit the institution annually.

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.