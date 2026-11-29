Former CIA Director David Petraeus and former Chief of the Defence Staff of the United Kingdom Anthony Radakin called for the seizure of more than €300 billion in frozen Russian assets and their allocation to the reconstruction of Ukraine. The Sunday Times reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Petraeus and Radakin support the West unfreezing Russian funds and transferring the first €10 billion to Ukraine. In addition, they propose introducing an additional financial "punishment" mechanism for Russia. Under it, whenever Russia committed a "hostile act against the West," additional billions would be sent to Kyiv.

The initiative was supported by three former prime ministers of the United Kingdom: Rishi Sunak, Boris Johnson, and David Cameron. They were also joined by former Chancellors of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves and Jeremy Hunt.

Petraeus and Radakin stressed that the issue of frozen Russian funds concerns not only financial assistance to Ukraine, but also "Britain's and Europe's readiness to defend their interests and values, as well as to use their economic might."

Currently, approximately $33.5 billion in Russian assets—government bonds and securities—is held in bank accounts in the United Kingdom, while about €210 billion more is held in EU countries, mainly Belgium.

As a reminder

Russia is demanding 18.17 trillion rubles in compensation from Euroclear for the frozen assets and is threatening "sensitive measures." Moscow is already seizing the assets of European companies.