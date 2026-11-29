Photo: State Bureau of Investigation

The State Bureau of Investigation has referred to court indictments against two officials of the Chernivtsi City Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center and the head of a civic organization, who beat and tortured a man who refused to accept a draft notice. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the man arrived at the recruitment center together with law enforcement officers to have his military registration documents checked, and when he was offered a draft notice, he refused.

This triggered a conflict with the officials of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center and the head of the civic organization, who were nearby. The man was threatened and subjected to profane language, and was subsequently struck several times in the head and torso. The violence did not stop even after the victim complied with the attackers’ demands. Eventually, he managed to break free and escape - the post said.

The SBI officers have now established the circumstances of the beating and the involvement of three individuals. The other people present did not intervene in the conflict.

Reminder

In Bukovyna, five servicemen of a district Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center and a law enforcement officer were detained; they are suspected of torturing and unlawfully depriving conscripts of their liberty, as well as receiving an improper benefit.