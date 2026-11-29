During the night of November 29, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 140 Shahed-type attack UAVs (93 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and Parody-type decoy drones. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The occupiers attacked Ukraine from the Russian cities of Orel and Millerovo, as well as from occupied Crimea and Donetsk.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. According to preliminary data, as of 07:30, air defense had shot down/suppressed 101 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (55 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and drones of other types. Hits by enemy air-attack weapons were recorded at 27 locations, as well as the سقوط of downed targets (debris) at 13 locations — the post said.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also reported that the attack is currently ongoing, with several Russian UAVs detected in Ukraine’s airspace.

We remind you

The Defense Forces of Ukraine struck Russia’s export hub — the Urals node in Samara, the Nurlino station in Bashkortostan, and an oil refinery in the Rostov region.