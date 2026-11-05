Spain will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth 437 million euros

$45.540.1351.250.19
ukenru
08:18 PM • 9972 views
Participants in the fatal brawl in Slovakia have no connection to Ukraine’s Defense Forces — Foreign Ministry
07:33 PM • 11830 views
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine’s special forces conducted a large-scale operation "Cheburechnaya" in Sumy Oblast: how many occupiers and pieces of equipment they destroyedVideo
07:18 PM • 11947 views
Bitcoin Amsterdam 2026 has kicked off in the Netherlands: what participants are discussing amid Bitcoin’s decline
07:04 PM • 10039 views
"A new mechanism for returning Ukrainians has been launched" — Lubinets spoke about an informal meeting with Melania Trump Video
Exclusive
06:20 PM • 12934 views
Fatal brawl in Slovakia: Ukraine’s Air Force denied information about the involvement of its military personnel
04:40 PM • 18292 views
Melania Trump received an order from Ukraine and handed letters to Zelenskyy and PutinPhoto
Exclusive
November 5, 03:54 PM • 28967 views
Kyiv could be left completely without water due to prolonged power outages: which districts are at risk
November 5, 02:28 PM • 24448 views
Volodymyr Tsenov was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 15 millionPhoto
November 5, 01:47 PM • 35586 views
Voluntary return after unauthorized absence: the Ministry of Defense answered when servicemembers may be assigned combat missions
November 5, 11:54 AM • 33042 views
Ukraine’s international reserves rose to $49.1 billion — funds from partners helped
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Businesses will get 15% of the cost of Ukrainian-made equipment back: what can be purchased and how to receive compensationNovember 5, 12:58 PM • 23907 views
Adam Driver has ruled out a return to "Star Wars"November 5, 02:15 PM • 15297 views
Melania Trump outraged by the US's aggressive immigration policy after acquaintances were deportedNovember 5, 02:39 PM • 14812 views
British court finds Katy Perry’s ex-husband guilty of rape and sexual assaultsNovember 5, 02:54 PM • 14659 views
Britain and the EU are moving closer to a Brexit "reset" - the statement is expected to mention UkraineNovember 5, 02:56 PM • 11521 views
Publications
Bitcoin Amsterdam 2026 has kicked off in the Netherlands: what participants are discussing amid Bitcoin’s decline07:18 PM • 11948 views
Melania Trump met with representatives of Ukraine and the russian federation after the operation in Oleshky — key details and statements05:09 PM • 11534 views
Kyiv could be left completely without water due to prolonged power outages: which districts are at risk
Exclusive
November 5, 03:54 PM • 28968 views
Voluntary return after unauthorized absence: the Ministry of Defense answered when servicemembers may be assigned combat missionsNovember 5, 01:47 PM • 35588 views
Businesses will get 15% of the cost of Ukrainian-made equipment back: what can be purchased and how to receive compensationNovember 5, 12:58 PM • 23949 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Melania Trump
Donald Trump
David Arakhamia
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Slovakia
France
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Goncourt Prize winner admits using AI in novel08:32 PM • 1434 views
Scientists have rejected the leading theory about the origin of Stonehenge’s Altar Stone05:31 PM • 6402 views
Forecasts improve, but shares fall — what is happening with luxury brand Ralph Lauren04:10 PM • 7574 views
British court finds Katy Perry’s ex-husband guilty of rape and sexual assaultsNovember 5, 02:54 PM • 14691 views
Melania Trump outraged by the US's aggressive immigration policy after acquaintances were deportedNovember 5, 02:39 PM • 14843 views
Actual
The Guardian
Social network
Film
Heating
ChatGPT

Spain will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth 437 million euros

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

Pedro Sánchez announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth €437 million. Zelenskyy spoke about Russian strikes on critical infrastructure.

Spain will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth 437 million euros

In Madrid, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez - Spain is allocating a new military aid package worth 437 million euros to Ukraine, UNN reports, citing the Office of the President.

Details

The Head of State thanked Spain for its consistent assistance and support for Ukraine throughout all the years of this war.

The President expressed his condolences in connection with the terrible tragedy on the railway in Toledo, Spain, which claimed dozens of lives.

"Every day, Russia kills our people, and Ukrainians know how painful every loss of life is," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Pedro Sánchez announced that Spain is allocating a new military aid package worth 437 million euros to Ukraine. The leaders discussed its contents and the most pressing defense needs.

The President spoke about Russian strikes on our critical infrastructure: the energy sector, logistics, and railways.

"This year, Russia has damaged more of our locomotives than in all the previous years of this war combined. The power grid and water supply are under constant attack. The situation is difficult, especially in Kyiv, and every step of humanitarian support is also very important," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine is counting on additional air defense missiles from Spain — Zelenskyy met with King Felipe VI05.11.26, 22:05 • 1264 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Energy
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Office of the President of Ukraine
Spain
Madrid
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv