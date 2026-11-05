Spain will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth 437 million euros

In Madrid, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez - Spain is allocating a new military aid package worth 437 million euros to Ukraine, UNN reports, citing the Office of the President.

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The Head of State thanked Spain for its consistent assistance and support for Ukraine throughout all the years of this war.

The President expressed his condolences in connection with the terrible tragedy on the railway in Toledo, Spain, which claimed dozens of lives.

"Every day, Russia kills our people, and Ukrainians know how painful every loss of life is," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Pedro Sánchez announced that Spain is allocating a new military aid package worth 437 million euros to Ukraine. The leaders discussed its contents and the most pressing defense needs.

The President spoke about Russian strikes on our critical infrastructure: the energy sector, logistics, and railways.

"This year, Russia has damaged more of our locomotives than in all the previous years of this war combined. The power grid and water supply are under constant attack. The situation is difficult, especially in Kyiv, and every step of humanitarian support is also very important," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine is counting on additional air defense missiles from Spain — Zelenskyy met with King Felipe VI