Ukraine is counting on additional air defense missiles from Spain — Zelenskyy met with King Felipe VI

$45.540.1351.250.19
ukenru
08:18 PM • 4260 views
Participants in the fatal brawl in Slovakia have no connection to Ukraine’s Defense Forces — Foreign Ministry
07:33 PM • 8328 views
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine’s special forces conducted a large-scale operation "Cheburechnaya" in Sumy Oblast: how many occupiers and pieces of equipment they destroyedVideo
07:18 PM • 9724 views
Bitcoin Amsterdam 2026 has kicked off in the Netherlands: what participants are discussing amid Bitcoin’s decline
07:04 PM • 7494 views
"A new mechanism for returning Ukrainians has been launched" — Lubinets spoke about an informal meeting with Melania Trump Video
Exclusive
06:20 PM • 11856 views
Fatal brawl in Slovakia: Ukraine’s Air Force denied information about the involvement of its military personnel
04:40 PM • 17611 views
Melania Trump received an order from Ukraine and handed letters to Zelenskyy and PutinPhoto
Exclusive
03:54 PM • 27703 views
Kyiv could be left completely without water due to prolonged power outages: which districts are at risk
November 5, 02:28 PM • 24241 views
Volodymyr Tsenov was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 15 millionPhoto
November 5, 01:47 PM • 34635 views
Voluntary return after unauthorized absence: the Ministry of Defense answered when servicemembers may be assigned combat missions
November 5, 11:54 AM • 32910 views
Ukraine’s international reserves rose to $49.1 billion — funds from partners helped
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Businesses will get 15% of the cost of Ukrainian-made equipment back: what can be purchased and how to receive compensationNovember 5, 12:58 PM • 22051 views
Adam Driver has ruled out a return to "Star Wars"November 5, 02:15 PM • 14157 views
Melania Trump outraged by the US's aggressive immigration policy after acquaintances were deportedNovember 5, 02:39 PM • 13311 views
British court finds Katy Perry’s ex-husband guilty of rape and sexual assaultsNovember 5, 02:54 PM • 13127 views
Britain and the EU are moving closer to a Brexit "reset" - the statement is expected to mention Ukraine02:56 PM • 10420 views
Publications
Bitcoin Amsterdam 2026 has kicked off in the Netherlands: what participants are discussing amid Bitcoin’s decline07:18 PM • 9736 views
Melania Trump met with representatives of Ukraine and the russian federation after the operation in Oleshky — key details and statements05:09 PM • 10374 views
Kyiv could be left completely without water due to prolonged power outages: which districts are at risk
Exclusive
03:54 PM • 27708 views
Voluntary return after unauthorized absence: the Ministry of Defense answered when servicemembers may be assigned combat missionsNovember 5, 01:47 PM • 34638 views
Businesses will get 15% of the cost of Ukrainian-made equipment back: what can be purchased and how to receive compensationNovember 5, 12:58 PM • 22252 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Melania Trump
Donald Trump
David Arakhamia
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
Slovakia
Italy
White House
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Goncourt Prize winner admits using AI in novel08:32 PM • 458 views
Scientists have rejected the leading theory about the origin of Stonehenge’s Altar Stone05:31 PM • 5182 views
Forecasts improve, but shares fall — what is happening with luxury brand Ralph Lauren04:10 PM • 6546 views
British court finds Katy Perry’s ex-husband guilty of rape and sexual assaultsNovember 5, 02:54 PM • 13271 views
Melania Trump outraged by the US's aggressive immigration policy after acquaintances were deportedNovember 5, 02:39 PM • 13454 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Guardian
Brent Crude

Ukraine is counting on additional air defense missiles from Spain — Zelenskyy met with King Felipe VI

Kyiv • UNN

 • 654 views

Zelenskyy met with Felipe VI and thanked Spain for its support. They discussed air defense missiles, a tribunal, and a reparations mechanism.

Ukraine is counting on additional air defense missiles from Spain — Zelenskyy met with King Felipe VI
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and King Felipe VI of Spain. Photo: OP

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with King Felipe VI of Spain at the Zarzuela royal residence. They discussed additional missiles for air defense systems, as well as steps aimed at holding Russia accountable for its war, UNN reports.

Details

The President thanked Spain for all the assistance the country provides to our people and expressed particular gratitude to King Felipe VI for his personal support.

Zelenskyy spoke about the consequences of Russia’s daily strikes on Ukrainian cities and communities. The Head of State emphasized that Ukraine is actively working with all partners who can help strengthen air defense and is counting on support from Spain in the form of additional missiles for air defense systems.

During the meeting, the President also raised the issue of steps aimed at holding Russia accountable for its war, including efforts to establish a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine, as well as a mechanism for the payment of reparations 

- the Office of the President reported.

"If Putin is allowed to, he will destroy the system of borders in the world": Zelenskyy addresses world leaders05.11.26, 18:35 • 2394 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Spain
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine