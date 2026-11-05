Ukraine is counting on additional air defense missiles from Spain — Zelenskyy met with King Felipe VI

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and King Felipe VI of Spain. Photo: OP

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with King Felipe VI of Spain at the Zarzuela royal residence. They discussed additional missiles for air defense systems, as well as steps aimed at holding Russia accountable for its war, UNN reports.

Details

The President thanked Spain for all the assistance the country provides to our people and expressed particular gratitude to King Felipe VI for his personal support.

Zelenskyy spoke about the consequences of Russia’s daily strikes on Ukrainian cities and communities. The Head of State emphasized that Ukraine is actively working with all partners who can help strengthen air defense and is counting on support from Spain in the form of additional missiles for air defense systems.

During the meeting, the President also raised the issue of steps aimed at holding Russia accountable for its war, including efforts to establish a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine, as well as a mechanism for the payment of reparations - the Office of the President reported.

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