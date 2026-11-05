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"If Putin is allowed to, he will destroy the system of borders in the world": Zelenskyy addresses world leaders

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1086 views

At the Ibero-American Summit, Zelenskyy called for increased support for Ukraine and air defense. He warned of the consequences of legitimizing the occupation.

"If Putin is allowed to, he will destroy the system of borders in the world": Zelenskyy addresses world leaders

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking at a special panel of the 30th Ibero-American Summit, called on the international community to strengthen support for Ukraine, not remain silent about Russian war crimes, and join cooperation in the field of defense technologies. The head of state also emphasized Ukraine’s critical need for air defense systems and equipment to restore energy infrastructure, UNN reports.

Details

During his speech on November 5, Zelenskyy thanked the summit participants for their support for Ukraine and emphasized that Russian aggression poses a threat not only to the Ukrainian state but also to the entire international security system. The president warned that recognizing Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia would create a dangerous precedent for other states.

If putin succeeds in stealing part of our land, violating our sovereignty, and then somehow making it legal and forcing the world to accept such actions or even recognize Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia as its territory, this will destroy the entire system of borders in the world. Just think: if this becomes possible for russia, what will stop others from doing the same? We cannot allow this

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

The head of state called on the summit participants to adhere to the principles of the UN Charter, which are equally important for all countries regardless of their size and influence.

On the strike on Komyshuvakha

The president paid particular attention to Russian strikes on civilians. In particular, he spoke about the consequences of an airstrike on Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region, where a search-and-rescue operation is ongoing. According to Zelenskyy, Russian forces dropped about ten aerial bombs on the settlement. At the time of his speech, the bodies of 43 people killed had been recovered from the rubble, while another 53 people were considered missing. The president noted that the people had been inside a school building where they had gone to receive humanitarian aid.

Nearly 100 people could have been killed by Russian bombs in a single settlement in one day. So far, 43 bodies have been recovered from the rubble, while another 53 people are considered missing. And all of them were inside the school building where people had come to receive humanitarian aid. The Russians knew exactly what they were striking

- the head of state said.

He called on world leaders to speak openly about such crimes and prevent them from being covered up.

On rescuing people in Oleshky

The Ukrainian leader also recalled the recent humanitarian operation in Oleshky, which Ukraine coordinated with the participation of the First Lady of the United States. According to the president, this operation demonstrated that ending Russian attacks depends on a political decision by the kremlin.

When putin wants the fighting to stop, it stops. And there was real silence, without attacks, for several days. We saved hundreds of lives. The same applies to our people who are being held in Russian captivity. When putin wants it, they return home

- the President noted.

On the kidnapping carried out by russia

In addition, the head of state raised the issue of the abduction of Ukrainian children. Zelenskyy stated that russia had begun recruiting some Ukrainian children into its army—children whom it had previously illegally taken from occupied territories and who had reached the relevant age during the years of the war. The president called this one of the most horrific consequences of Russian aggression and urged the international community to continually draw attention to such cases.

On drones as the technology of the future

Another topic of the speech was Ukraine’s cooperation with other countries in the field of unmanned technologies and electronic warfare. According to Zelenskyy, the experience of the full-scale war has fundamentally changed approaches to defense, while modern drones can be used not only for military tasks but also to protect borders and territorial waters and respond to natural disasters.

In Ukraine, we have learned how to do this. We can produce several times more drones than we currently have the funds to pay for. And we are creating joint production facilities with our partners. We are ready to share the experience and technological systems we have developed. We have the Drone Deals format. I invite every country that wants greater security to join us

- Zelenskyy stated.

On Russia’s energy terror and air defense for Ukraine

In addition, the head of state emphasized that one of Ukraine’s most important tasks remains strengthening air defense amid systematic Russian attacks on the energy sector. According to him, Russian forces are attacking not only power plants and power grids, but also the energy equipment on which the operation of Ukrainian nuclear power plants depends.

The President stated that as a result of Russian strikes, every power plant in Ukraine has suffered some kind of damage. Thousands of repair crews are working around the clock to restore electricity supplies and prevent a massive blackout.

We need the broadest possible international cooperation to continue rebuilding and repairing our energy system. We urgently need equipment—more equipment. We need transformers, power cables, and modern electronic equipment

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

In conclusion, the President thanked the summit’s participating countries for their solidarity with Ukraine and emphasized the need to preserve international unity to protect independence, freedom, and democracy.

As a reminder

Earlier, we reported that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of the European Council António Costa. The parties discussed Ukraine’s European integration, preparations for the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi, and the need for Europe to participate in talks on security guarantees and Ukraine’s economic recovery.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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