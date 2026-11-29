Russia lost almost 2,500 military personnel in one day — General Staff 29 November 2026
Kyiv • UNN
On November 24, the Russian army lost 2,479 military personnel. Russia’s total losses since the start of the invasion have reached 1,653,465 people.
Over the course of November 24, the enemy lost 2,479 military personnel in the war in Ukraine. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports this, UNN informs.
Details
It is noted that the total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion had reached approximately 1,653,465 personnel as of November 25.
Reminder
The General Staff reported record losses for the Russian army since the beginning of 2026. Their number is almost equal to the population of four Russian regions.
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