Over the course of November 24, the enemy lost 2,479 military personnel in the war in Ukraine. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports this, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion had reached approximately 1,653,465 personnel as of November 25.

Reminder

The General Staff reported record losses for the Russian army since the beginning of 2026. Their number is almost equal to the population of four Russian regions.

Approximately 93 per hour: the losses of the Russian army in November broke the record for the entire war - General Staff