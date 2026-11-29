At the age of 85, American singer Mike Love, co-founder and the only permanent member of the legendary band The Beach Boys, has died. The BBC reports this, citing the musician's representative, writes UNN.

Details

Love died on Saturday evening surrounded by his family. The cause of death has not been disclosed, although the musician had experienced serious health problems in recent months.

He, an icon of American culture, will be remembered for his unique talent and inspiration to generations of musicians – the statement said.

Love last performed with The Beach Boys on October 11 in Nashville, Tennessee. Despite his health problems, the singer had no plans to end his music career.

Mike Love's musical legacy

Love founded The Beach Boys in California in 1961 together with his cousins Brian, Dennis and Carl Wilson and his friend Al Jardine. He co-wrote many of the band's iconic hits, including California Girls, Good Vibrations and I Get Around.

During their existence, The Beach Boys sold more than 100 million records worldwide. In 1988, the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and in 2001 it received a Grammy Award for lifetime achievement.

Despite years of conflicts and legal disputes among the band members, in 2012 the musicians reunited for a joint tour and to record a new album.

Following Mike Love's death, Al Jardine remains the only living co-founder of The Beach Boys.

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