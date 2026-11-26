Andy Taylor, the guitarist of the pop band Duran Duran, has died at the age of 65. UNN reports this, citing the BBC.

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Born in Tynemouth, England, he co-wrote some of the band's biggest hits, including Save A Prayer, Rio and Girls On Film; he also collaborated with artists such as Robert Palmer, Rod Stewart and Belinda Carlisle.

In a statement, his bandmates said that Taylor had waged a "long and courageous battle with prostate cancer" and had "died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on Monday, 23 November".

His wife, Tracy, said that the musician "was the rock of our family," adding: "We will miss him every day."

The son of a fisherman, Taylor taught himself to play guitar, bass guitar and drums and began playing professionally at the age of 13.

He played with several bands across the UK before responding to an advertisement in a music newspaper seeking an "energetic guitarist," which led to his audition for Duran Duran in Birmingham in April 1980.

The band achieved worldwide popularity through the New Romantic movement, which combined sophisticated, melodic synth-pop with inspiring music videos and impeccable looks.

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