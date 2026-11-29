The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) is considering abolishing or changing the peace prize, which so far has been awarded only to U.S. President Donald Trump. The reason is FIFA President Gianni Infantino's close ties with the American leader. The New York Times reports, according to UNN.

Details

The FIFA Peace Prize was established in 2025. In December of that year, Gianni Infantino presented the first award to Donald Trump during the draw for the FIFA World Cup. The American president called it "one of the greatest honors of his life."

However, according to the publication, FIFA recently created a committee to examine the reasons for introducing the award and whether it should continue to exist. According to three senior football officials, the organization is leaning toward abolishing the prize or changing its format.

Last December, Gianni Infantino, the president of FIFA, presented President Trump with the first peace prize of the global football organization. Mr. Trump may be the last person to receive the award - the publication writes.

According to the publication, two football governing officials linked the review of the award to concerns about the close relationship between Infantino and Trump.

FIFA declined to comment, other than saying that a decision would be made "in due time." The White House did not respond to a request for comment. Over the past year, the FIFA Peace Prize has become one of the symbols of Mr. Infantino's precarious tenure at the top of world football, including his efforts to curry favor with the U.S. president. The 2026 FIFA World Cup has been plagued by questions about political interference, particularly after FIFA overturned the suspension of an American player following a phone call between Mr. Infantino and Mr. Trump. Soon afterward, it emerged that Mr. Infantino had held secret negotiations to sell part of future tournaments to a private fund managed by the brother of Mr. Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner. The plan sparked outrage, prompted an investigation, and led to calls for Mr. Infantino's resignation - the publication writes.

Infantino himself, meanwhile, denies any wrongdoing and is traveling the world on a private Qatari jet to secure support ahead of his re-election in March.

Abandoning the prize would be a concession to his critics, the publication writes.

The prize, presented at the draw in Washington, D.C., last December, had no legitimacy and no basis in FIFA's statutes or bylaws - said Lise Klaveness, head of the Norwegian Football Federation.

We remind you

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado "presented" U.S. President Donald Trump with her gold medal for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize during a meeting at the White House. The gesture was an attempt to emphasize gratitude for the U.S. military operation to remove Nicolás Maduro.