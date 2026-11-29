The Ukrainian authorities will appeal to partners who have still not fulfilled their agreements on supporting air defense. The Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense are to hold the relevant negotiations, while in the evening the president expects a report on the delivery timelines for interceptor missiles. This was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to UNN.

Details

I have just held a conference call with everyone involved in communicating with partners regarding air defense. There were specific agreements. Some of them have been fulfilled—I want to thank Norway—but there are those that are still in the process of being implemented. Today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense, and other designated officials are to contact those who have not yet implemented their support package. I expect a report this evening on the missiles and on the contacts made by government officials with partners today: when the interceptors from the respective packages will be delivered to Ukraine. The situation in the energy sector, particularly in Dnipro and the region, in Sumy region, Chernihiv region, Odesa and the region, and Kharkiv and the region. I want to thank all the repair crews and all energy workers who restore everything after the strikes - the president said.

In addition, according to him, the situation in those areas of Dnipro and the region where there had been particularly serious problems, primarily with electricity and also with water, in recent days was discussed in detail.

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine and the regional team must have clear answers for the people. There was a discussion about the situation in Zaporizhzhia, as well as the current situation in Kherson. We are also preparing for meetings with partners next week. We expect that we will be able to strengthen our positions - Volodymyr Zelenskyy added.

We remind you

At night, Russia launched 140 attack drones at Ukraine from various directions. Air defense shot down or suppressed 101 UAVs; hits were recorded at 27 locations.