The Danish Parliament has adopted a law restricting the provision of temporary protection to Ukrainians from regions that, according to the Danish side’s assessment, have been less affected by the war. This is stated on the official website of the Danish Parliament, UNN reports.

Details

The new restrictions are due to enter into force on December 1, 2026. They will apply to Ukrainian citizens who permanently resided in one of the 14 regions designated by the Danish authorities.

These include Vinnytsia, Volyn, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Lviv, Poltava, Rivne, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, and Chernivtsi regions.

As a general rule, Ukrainians from these regions will no longer be able to obtain temporary protection in Denmark under the special law.

Will Ukrainians lose the status they have already obtained?

The new restrictions will not apply to Ukrainian citizens who have already received temporary protection in Denmark.

Thus, the changes will primarily affect Ukrainians who apply for the relevant status after the new rules enter into force.

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