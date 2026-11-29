Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak acknowledged that Russia is facing a fuel shortage, but assured that it allegedly remains unnoticed for now, despite record gasoline imports and extensive damage to oil refineries. The Russian official made the statement in an interview with Russian media, UNN reports.

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According to Novak, the Russian authorities are trying to compensate for the fuel shortage through additional supplies and by postponing scheduled repairs at oil refineries.

Yes, there is a shortage, but it is not being felt yet. In particular, we plan to increase supplies to the domestic market through near abroad, far abroad, and additional production — the Russian deputy prime minister said.

Russia increases gasoline imports amid strikes on oil refineries

According to the Financial Times, citing the analytical company Kpler, seaborne gasoline imports to Russia reached a record 390,000 tonnes in October. Due to damage to its own oil refineries, Moscow is purchasing fuel from Morocco, Turkey, and Egypt.

According to estimates by ASTRA, from late October to November 24, Ukraine attacked at least 12 Russian oil refineries, putting around 46% of Russia's total installed refining capacity at risk.

In addition, on November 28, Ukrainian forces struck the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery.

Gasoline has begun disappearing from filling stations in St. Petersburg after a strike on one of Russia’s largest oil refineries