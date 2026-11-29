Ukrainian journalist Dmytro Gordon stated that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy allegedly offered him the position of Minister of Culture or head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration. Gordon said this while commenting on proposals regarding his possible work in government agencies, UNN writes.

Details

According to the journalist, Andriy Yermak spent three days trying to persuade him to accept one of the proposed positions. However, Gordon said, he turned down both offers.

In addition, Gordon noted that he had never personally asked anyone in power for any position.

There is currently no independent confirmation of the journalist’s claim.

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