As a result of the enemy attack on Odesa region, one person was killed and five others were injured. More than 100 emergency responders were involved in eliminating the consequences of the shelling. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to the available information, in one of the residential areas, the strike hit the level of the fourth and fifth floors of a 14-story building. A fire broke out afterward. Two passenger cars were also damaged.

A woman was killed, and three other people were injured—two of them were rescued by firefighters. The fire was extinguished. Psychologists from the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 13 residents, including two children — the post says.

Another strike hit warehouse premises where toys and household appliances were stored.

A large-scale fire broke out there, injuring two people.

The rescuers’ work was complicated by heavy smoke, which almost completely restricted visibility — the post says.

Also, in Odesa district, a farm building was damaged. Hay bales caught fire there. According to the available information, more than 100 State Emergency Service rescuers in total were involved in dealing with the consequences of the enemy attack.

As a reminder

In Kyiv, drone debris fell in two districts. A woman was killed, and a five-year-old boy was among those injured.