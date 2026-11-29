Ukraine risks facing a serious budget funding shortfall in 2027 even if the European Union approves a new €45 billion loan. This is stated in a study by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, published on November 20, UNN reports.

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According to analysts, international budget support for Ukraine could decrease by approximately 25% in 2026—from €44.7 billion to €33.5 billion. At the same time, amid cuts in assistance from other international partners, Kyiv’s dependence on European Union funding continues to grow.

In 2022, EU institutions accounted for 28% of Ukraine’s external budget support, while in 2026 this figure is expected to reach 61%. Excluding one-off loans under the ERA mechanism, the EU’s share amounts to approximately 80%.

Why Ukraine risks being left without the necessary funding

Analysts identify delays in disbursements caused by the EU’s tougher reform requirements as one of the main problems. As of October 2026, the funding schedule under the Ukraine Facility program was more than €9 billion behind schedule. At the same time, approval of the last three tranches was delayed by an average of five months, while approximately 21% of the funds envisaged were withheld.

The EU has not agreed on an additional €45 billion for Ukraine: will the country run out of funds as early as the beginning of 2027?

The situation is complicated by the fact that since 2024, the United States has undertaken no new commitments regarding budget support for Ukraine, while the IMF and the World Bank have reduced their funding.

According to estimates by the European Commission, Ukraine’s total funding shortfall in 2027 will amount to €70 billion. The €45 billion loan proposed by Brussels will cover only about two-thirds of this amount—€20 billion is planned to be directed toward budgetary needs, and €25 billion toward defense.

Analysts warn that delays in European funding could jeopardize the timely provision of civilian expenditures, including the payment of pensions, salaries to public-sector employees, and the financing of public services.

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