A fuel shortage has emerged at gas stations in Russia's St. Petersburg amid serious damage to the Kirishi oil refinery caused by an attack by Ukrainian drones. This was reported by the Russian outlet "Fontanka," citing local residents, writes UNN.

Details

Drivers complain that many gas stations operated by the "Lukoil" network have only diesel fuel left, while the search for gasoline is forcing them to drive around the city. At the same time, information about fuel availability in online services does not always correspond to reality.

Throughout the city, many Lukoil gas stations have no gasoline, only diesel. I have already driven to five gas stations but still haven't been able to refuel one local resident said.

Consequences of the strike on the Russian oil refinery

Fuel problems emerged after a Ukrainian drone attack on the Kirishi oil refinery on November 9—the second-largest oil refinery in Russia, capable of processing up to 21 million tons of crude oil per year. According to the American think tank RAND Corporation, the facility lost about 70% of its capacity after the strike.

Explosions in St. Petersburg, fires in Novorossiysk and a suspected strike on a plant – Russia reported a large-scale drone attack

Several hours after the attack, Rosneft gas stations in St. Petersburg reinstated restrictions on fuel sales—up to 30 liters of gasoline and 50 liters of diesel fuel per vehicle.

Despite drivers' complaints, on November 26, Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko called the fuel situation "practically stable" and said that no new restrictions were planned.

The consequences of attacks on Russian oil refineries are becoming apparent — gasoline and diesel sales in Russia are plummeting