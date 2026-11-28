In Russia, against the backdrop of the shutdown of a number of major oil refineries following drone attacks, wholesale exchange sales of gasoline fell by nearly 33% over the week, while diesel fuel sales dropped by 67%. This is evidenced by data from the Saint Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange, UNN reports.

Details

Fuel sales volumes on the Russian exchange have been declining for three weeks in a row. Market participants link the situation to the shutdown of a large number of Russian oil refineries as a result of the November drone attacks.

The November volumes have already all been sold, while the December volumes have not appeared. The plants that are currently shut down will not come out of repairs in December, so there are no sales of December supplies — one of the traders explained.

Diesel fuel sales fell nearly fivefold over the month

Between November 23 and 27, the exchange sold 16,680 tonnes of AI-92 gasoline and 9,720 tonnes of AI-95. Total gasoline sales compared with the first week of November fell nearly threefold.

The situation in the diesel fuel market was even worse. Over the past week, only 29,445 tonnes were sold, compared with 87,911 tonnes the previous week and 140,270 tonnes at the beginning of the month.

At the same time, according to market participants, the reduction in supply has not yet had a significant impact on prices. Fuel can mostly be purchased in small wholesale lots or under direct contracts with individual plants.

There is practically nothing to trade in the market right now — one of the Russian traders stated.

The Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Russia is on fire again — the facility was attacked for the second time in a week