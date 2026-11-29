The World Aquatics Association has changed the schedule of the 2027 international competitions due to the position of the Canadian government regarding the admission of Russian and Belarusian athletes. The association's press service reported this, according to UNN.

Details

World Aquatics recognizes the recent statements by the Canadian government, which clearly indicate that Russian and Belarusian athletes, if they do not compete as neutral athletes under their conditions, will not be allowed to enter Canada to participate in the scheduled competitions - the statement reads.

According to the information available, following thorough discussions with stakeholders, the World Aquatics Association decided to make changes to the schedule of upcoming events, namely:

Stop 1 of the 2027 Diving World Cup, which will take place from February 25 to 28, 2027, will be moved to Mexico during the same period;

Stop 4 of the 2027 World Aquatics Cup, scheduled for April 29 to May 1, 2027, will be removed from the competition calendar until a new host is determined.

World Aquatics remains committed to promoting inclusive and accessible international competitions free from political interference. World Aquatics values the constructive participation of Aquatics Canada and its member federations in this process. We value our long-standing relationship with Canada as an event host and look forward to returning to Canada for future World Aquatics events - the statement reads.

We remind you

The leaders of Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and Sweden called on the EU not to issue visas to Russian and Belarusian athletes. Earlier, the European Council opposed normalizing the participation of the Russian Federation and Belarus in international sports and cultural events.