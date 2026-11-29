At popular resorts in Thailand, macaques steal smartphones, money and expensive accessories from tourists, allegedly receiving rewards from local trainers in return. This is reported by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

According to reports, the monkeys receive a banana for each stolen item, while they are allegedly given an additional reward for particularly valuable loot. The primates rummage through holidaymakers' pockets and backpacks, remove sunglasses from people and snatch phones straight from their hands.

Local guides claim that the stolen items later end up with Thai entrepreneurs. Tourists are advised to leave valuables in hotels. There is currently no independent confirmation that such a scheme exists.

Monkeys not only rob tourists but also bite them

Encounters with macaques may pose a threat to holidaymakers' health. According to Russian media, citing Thai authorities, at least 10 cases of tourists being bitten are recorded every day; about 90% of those affected are allegedly Russian citizens.

Such incidents most often occur on the Phi Phi Islands, and less frequently in Pattaya.

Hundreds of monkeys have taken over the grounds of the Taj Mahal in India and are threatening tourists’ safety