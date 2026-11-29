Swedish defense startup Nordic Air Defence plans to test the new K200 interceptor in Ukraine, which is being developed as a cheaper alternative to traditional surface-to-air missiles for combating enemy drones. Defense Express reports this, citing Breaking Defense, writes UNN.

Details

The company has already opened a representative office in Ukraine and plans to test the new development in real combat conditions. The test results are expected to help improve the system before its launch on international markets.

One of the main advantages of the K200 is expected to be its relatively low cost compared with conventional surface-to-air missiles. The developers also claim that it can make a second interception attempt if it misses.

Will the Swedish interceptor be able to shoot down Russia’s newest drones?

For Ukraine, combating high-speed jet-powered drones remains particularly relevant, including the Russian "Geran-5" and "Dan-T".

At the same time, the manufacturer has not yet disclosed the K200’s maximum speed. The interceptor’s stated range is more than 25 km.

The developers currently position the K200 as a means of combating various types of drones, including the Russian "Geran-3". However, its ability to effectively intercept faster aerial targets, such as the "Geran-5" and "Dan-T," remains unconfirmed.

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