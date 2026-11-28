During the strike on the Crimean Bridge, the Defense Forces used the Israeli HiSKY system—an analogue of Starlink. The Wall Street Journal reported this, citing sources, UNN reports.

Details

According to the publication, many drones produced by Ukraine are configured to operate with SpaceX services. Reconfiguring them to work with other communication systems often requires sending them back to the manufacturer.

"Some of the Ukrainian weapons used in the strike on the bridge connecting occupied Crimea with russia operated using the HiSKY system. Unlike Starlink, HiSKY also operates on the territory of russia, and Ukrainian drone teams used it to locate Russian ballistic missile launchers, one of these sources said," the publication writes.

The source added that the Israeli system requires greater technical expertise, including the presence of specialists during missions, compared with easy-to-use Starlink terminals. This means it will likely be used only for particularly important tasks, rather than for routine drone missions that Ukrainian forces must carry out every day as long as russia continues its aggression.

Let us recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the military command that he wants to see the Crimean Bridge completely destroyed; strikes are being prepared.