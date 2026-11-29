The daughter of legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne, Kelly, admitted that after her father's death she experienced a relapse into drug and alcohol addiction, trying to numb the pain of the loss. The 42-year-old celebrity spoke about this in an interview with The Telegraph, reports UNN.

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According to Kelly, after her father's death in July 2025, she began drinking alcohol and doubling her doses of medication to cope with her emotional distress.

Whatever it took not to feel anything. Because I couldn't bear it. The pain was terrible – she admitted.

Kelly also said that shortly before his death, Ozzy tried to psychologically prepare her for life without him. The musician urged his daughter to pursue something she had long dreamed of.

How Kelly Osbourne managed to return to a sober life

Kelly's struggle with addiction began in her teens, when she was prescribed a powerful painkiller after surgery. She believes that she inherited from her father not only talent but also a predisposition to addiction.

Because of the grief she experienced, Kelly also lost a great deal of weight, as she found it difficult to eat. However, after receiving help, she gained nearly 14 kg and returned to a sober lifestyle.

I promised my dad that I would stay sober, and I haven't had a drink since December 26 – the musician's daughter emphasized.

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