Ukraine is ready to halt hostilities along the current line of contact, but under no circumstances will it agree to legally recognize the temporarily occupied territories as Russian. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with Al Jazeera, UNN reports.

Details

We are not ready to legally and officially recognize the temporarily occupied territories. We are not ready to give putin such an opportunity – the head of state emphasized.

Zelenskyy explained that the issue of Donbas for Ukraine is not limited to territorial concessions. It also concerns important defensive lines that were created to protect the population from Russian aggression.

According to the President's assessment, an attempt to seize another 6,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory could cost russia a million people. At the same time, in Zelenskyy's view, putin himself does not know how to end the war he started.

What compromises is Ukraine ready to make

Zelenskyy called halting hostilities along the current front line a major compromise on Ukraine's part, which would allow a transition to a diplomatic settlement. At the same time, he emphasized that territorial concessions would not guarantee an end to the war, since russia could continue its advance.

The head of state also noted that Washington has sufficient leverage over putin. According to him, the United States should use this influence not merely to maintain dialogue with moscow, but to bring about a real end to the war.

At the same time, the President emphasized that Europe continues to support Ukraine despite Russian hybrid attacks, which have already affected 10–15 NATO countries.

Putin does not know how to end the war and may lose another million people for the sake of seizing territory – Zelenskyy