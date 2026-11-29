During large-scale anti-government protests in Albania, security forces allegedly used drones to drop tear gas grenades directly onto demonstrators. This is evidenced by videos shared by social media users, UNN reports.

Details

The incident occurred on November 29, when thousands of people took to the streets of Tirana demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama.

The released footage, according to the posts' authors, captures the use of drones to disperse tear gas by dropping grenades into the crowd. There is currently no official confirmation that drones were used for this purpose.

Dozens of people were injured in the clashes

Protesters pelted law enforcement officers with stones, pyrotechnics, and "Molotov cocktails." Police also used water cannons to disperse the demonstrators.

According to local media, 61 people were injured in the clashes.

Anti-government protests in Albania have been ongoing for about 170 days. Demonstrators continue to demand the resignation of Edi Rama, who previously stated that he had no intention of leaving office.

Stones, water cannons, and dozens injured: Albania gripped by mass protests demanding the prime minister’s resignation