Illustrative photo

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Albania’s capital, Tirana, on November 29, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama, and the demonstrations escalated into large-scale clashes with law enforcement. This was reported by Albania’s public broadcaster RTSH, writes UNN.

Details

Anti-government protests resumed on the Day of Albania’s liberation from Nazi occupation. Demonstrators carrying national flags marched toward the prime minister’s administration building, chanting the slogan "Down with the dictatorship!".

The initially peaceful rally escalated into clashes with law enforcement, who used tear gas and water cannons. In response, protesters threw heavy objects, pyrotechnics, and Molotov cocktails at police officers, blocked traffic, and damaged public property.

Some masked participants in the demonstration pelted the government building with stones and attempted to break into Rama’s office, but police pushed them back.

The number of injured continues to rise

According to health authorities, another 12 people were injured on Sunday. The previous day, more than 60 people were injured as a result of the clashes, a significant number of whom sustained injuries from rubber bullets.

The previous protest on November 28, Albania’s Independence Day, was accompanied by nearly 10 hours of standoffs and clashes with police.

Despite the large-scale anti-government protests, Edi Rama previously stated that he had no intention of resigning.

In Albania, a student protest escalated into violence — police used water cannons and rubber bullets