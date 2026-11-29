The star of the series "The Last of Us," Pedro Pascal, spoke about one of the most difficult periods of his life, when, after his mother's death, he faced suicidal thoughts and was forced to seek help. The 51-year-old actor spoke about this in an interview with The New York Times, reports UNN.

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The actor's mother, María Verónica Pascal Ureta, who worked as a child psychologist, died by suicide in 2000. Even more than 25 years after the tragedy, Pascal could not hold back his tears while recalling the events he had experienced.

I know exactly what that is, and all I did was ask for help — the actor admitted, speaking about his own experience of struggling with suicidal thoughts.

Pascal dreamed of bringing his mother to the United States

According to the actor, his mother went through many hardships. At just 22, she was a political refugee in a foreign country with two children, and after returning to Chile, she faced psychological difficulties.

At that time, Pascal was only trying to build an acting career. He dreamed of landing a role in a television series that would allow him to financially support his mother and bring her to the United States. However, he did not have time to fulfill this plan.

Despite his mother's difficult circumstances, the actor remembers her with great love and emphasizes that she was a good mother.

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