The enemy attacked the Lviv territorial community with a jet-powered UAV on the evening of Sunday, November 29. This was reported by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, a 5-year-old boy was injured by glass fragments as a result of the attack. The child was hospitalized.

Four houses were damaged in the area of the dacha cooperatives. One of them sustained serious damage to its roof - Sadovyi added.

We remind you

Two people were killed as a result of Russia's attack on Lviv in the morning of November 20.

A downed enemy drone crashed near Lviv; there are casualties