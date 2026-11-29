A jet-powered UAV attacked the Lviv region: a 5-year-old boy was injured
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the jet-powered UAV attack on the Lviv territorial community, a 5-year-old boy was injured. Four houses were damaged.
The enemy attacked the Lviv territorial community with a jet-powered UAV on the evening of Sunday, November 29. This was reported by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, according to UNN.
Details
According to him, a 5-year-old boy was injured by glass fragments as a result of the attack. The child was hospitalized.
Four houses were damaged in the area of the dacha cooperatives. One of them sustained serious damage to its roof
We remind you
Two people were killed as a result of Russia's attack on Lviv in the morning of November 20.
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