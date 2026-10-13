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A downed enemy drone crashed near Lviv; there are casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 676 views

A downed enemy drone crashed in Malechiv near Lviv. Private homes were damaged, and three people were injured.

A downed enemy drone crashed near Lviv; there are casualties
Photos from the site where the enemy drone crashed in Malechiv.

The enemy is attacking the Lviv region with drones. As reported by Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, a downed enemy drone crashed in a village near Lviv; there are casualties, reports UNN.

According to preliminary information, during the air raid alert that lasted in the Lviv region from 15:04 to 15:31, a downed enemy drone crashed in the village of Malekhiv, Lviv district 

- Kozytskyi reported.
The aftermath of the enemy drone crash in Melekhiv. Photo: Andrii Sadovyi’s Telegram channel

According to him, private residential buildings were damaged. All relevant services are working at the scene.

The number of people injured in Malekhiv as a result of the enemy drone crash has risen to three 

- the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration summarized.

As a reminder

In Rivne, an enemy drone hit an educational institution building in the city center on the morning of October 13. Twenty-five people were injured.

Antonina Tumanova

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