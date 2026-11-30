The Ukrainian Air Force (AFU) officially presented Ukrainian ASC 890 airborne early warning and control aircraft for the first time. The video was published on the Air Force’s YouTube channel, UNN reports.

Details

As reported by Militarnyi, the Saab 340 AEW&C, also known as the ASC 890, are Swedish airborne early warning and control aircraft created on the basis of the passenger Saab 340. They are designed to monitor airspace and surface areas, detect targets, and coordinate the actions of combat aircraft.

The aircraft’s equipment is built around the Erieye radar with an active electronically scanned array, whose instrumented range is approximately 450 km. Mounting the radar at altitude expands the ability to detect low-flying targets, including cruise missiles. The Link 16 system enables data exchange with fighter aircraft and other compatible air defense assets — the publication writes.

We remind you

The Swedish JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets, which Ukraine expects to receive in January–February 2027, may be involved in destroying Russian attack drones.

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