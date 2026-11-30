Crimean political prisoner Dzhebbar Bekirov died in a Russian penal colony in Murmansk after being illegally sentenced to 17 years in prison by the occupation regime. This is reported by the partisan movement ATESH, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Bekirov was only 56 years old, and he has become the fourth Crimean Kremlin prisoner tortured to death in Russian prisons.

The Crimean Tatar people are once again losing their best sons as a result of the oppression and injustice of the Russian occupiers. This cannot be tolerated — we must fight against this regime to liberate our land and save the remaining prisoners — the statement reads.

To remind you

On November 24, former Crimean political prisoner Edem Bekirov died in Istanbul. He was an activist who had been awarded a state scholarship for defending citizens' rights.

For the first time, Ukraine has convicted an occupation "judge" from Crimea for the persecution of Akhtem Chiygoz and other civilians