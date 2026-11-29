An oil refinery in Russia's Tatarstan was hit, sparking a large-scale fire
Kyiv • UNN
Tatarstan reported a strike on an oil refinery. In Perm Krai, a large-scale fire broke out at the Elektrovazhmash-Privod plant.
A strike hit an oil refinery in Russia’s Tatarstan. This was reported by UNN, citing OSINT channels and local public groups.
Details
A large fire has also been reported in Russia’s Perm Krai at the Elektrovazhmash-Privod plant, which manufactures power electrical equipment for a number of industries, including oil and gas, nuclear, energy, and metallurgy.
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