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The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Kaleykino oil pumping station in Tatarstan — one of the key nodes of the Druzhba oil pipeline — as well as on the enemy’s surface-to-air missile and gun systems, warehouses, and UAV command posts, UNN writes.

The heart of Druzhba in smoke: 1,000 km from the front, the Defense Forces struck the Kaleykino oil pumping station in Tatarstan. On November 19, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the Kaleykino oil pumping station in the area of Almetyevsk, Republic of Tatarstan. It is one of the key nodes of the Druzhba oil pipeline. The destruction of three RVSPA-50000 tanks at the Kaleykino-1 oil pumping station has been confirmed; these are among the largest oil tanks built in the russian federation. One of them caught fire, while the other two were damaged - the General Staff reported.

Why this matters

The strike, the General Staff emphasized, "affects the entire oil chain, not an individual facility." "At Kaleykino, oil from different regions of the russian federation is received and blended, and from there it goes to oil refineries and into the Druzhba system. Through such nodes, the Kremlin turns oil into money for the war," the statement said.

"The scale of the losses can be seen from what the abbreviation stands for. Each RVSPA-50000 is a steel structure about 60 meters in diameter and as tall as a six-story building, designed to store up to 50,000 cubic meters of oil. Inside there is a floating pontoon that rests on the surface of the oil and restrains its evaporation. Hundreds of tonnes of steel are required for one such tank. It takes months to build it on a special foundation, welding the walls belt by belt, and then testing it with water. It is impossible to purchase or restore such a structure in a day, and here three were hit at once," the General Staff stated.

Confirmation of other strikes

The consequences of previous strikes have also been confirmed, the statement said.

"At the Ilsky Oil Refinery in Krasnodar Krai, struck on November 18, one RVS-5000 tank was destroyed and eight more were damaged — seven RVS-5000 tanks and one RVS-1000. In addition, a section of the oil pipeline, five technical buildings, and one storage building were damaged," the General Staff stated.

The extent of the damage is being clarified.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine, exercising the right to self-defense guaranteed by Article 51 of the UN Charter, continue to systematically take measures aimed at undermining the military and economic potential of the russian aggressor and compelling the russian federation to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff emphasized.

In addition, according to the General Staff, "the Defense Forces are destroying surface-to-air missile and gun systems, warehouses, and UAV command posts" — "from Bryansk region to Berdiansk."

"On November 19 and during the night of November 20, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continued to systematically knock out of the russian army what supports it at the front: air cover, supplies, and drones," the statement said

According to the General Staff, "in Bryansk region, a Pantsir-S2 surface-to-air missile and gun system was struck. This system protected Russian facilities from Ukrainian drones and missiles. Now another gap has appeared in this protection system."

"In the area of Selydove, Donetsk region, an enemy UAV command post was struck. From there, the occupiers guided drones toward our soldiers’ positions and peaceful cities," the General Staff added.

"Rear logistics also came under attack. In the area of Rubizhne and Lysychansk, Luhansk region, warehouses containing material and technical supplies of russian army units were struck. Without them, the enemy will lack fuel, ammunition, and everything needed for assaults. In addition, in the area of Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia region, a concentration site for weapons and military equipment of the russian aggressor was struck," the General Staff noted.

The extent of the damage is being clarified.

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