In Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod region, gasoline sales have been limited to 40 liters following a strike on an oil refinery

In Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region, restrictions were imposed on gasoline sales after Ukrainian drones attacked the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteproekt oil refinery. Drivers were allowed to purchase no more than 40 liters per vehicle, while the sale of fuel in canisters was banned. The Moscow Times reports this, UNN writes.

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At the same time, no restrictions were imposed on the sale of diesel fuel. Local authorities are also tightening controls over the "odd-even" system, under which the right to refuel on a particular day depends on the first digit of a vehicle's license plate.

Fire Point confirmed the strike on the Kstovo Refinery, one of Russia’s largest oil refineries

In addition, fuel sales to drivers from other regions will be restricted at gas stations near the regional borders. Police and the Russian National Guard will once again take turns at the gas stations, while the removal of fuel from regional storage facilities will be temporarily prohibited. An exception will be made for Russia's Ministry of Defense and emergency services.

Queues formed at gas stations after the strike on the refinery.

On the night of November 1, Ukrainian drones attacked the NORSI oil refinery in the Kstovo district. Governor Gleb Nikitin reported significant damage to the industrial facility.

A large-scale fire broke out at the refinery after the attack. Ukrainian monitoring channels reported fires at the AVT-5 and AVT-6 units. The city of Kstovo was shrouded in smoke, and local residents complained of the smell of burning.

After the nighttime attacks, Russia's Kstovo, with its oil refinery, came to resemble the fantastical Mordor from "The Lord of the Rings"

Amid fears of a fuel shortage, queues formed at gas stations in Nizhny Novgorod, Kstovo, and Balakhna. Authorities urged residents not to stockpile gasoline and to refuel only when necessary.

NORSI is one of Russia's largest oil refineries. Its capacity is approximately 17 million tons of oil per year. In terms of refining volume, the facility ranks fourth in the country, and in gasoline production, second.

Damage to municipal infrastructure and possible disruptions to electricity, hot water, and heating supplies were also reported in the region after the attack.

Ukraine's attacks over three days knocked out 10% of Russia's oil-refining capacity, OSINT intelligence data shows