Over the course of three days, three Russian oil refineries were attacked, and their combined annual capacity amounts to about 33 million tonnes of oil, equivalent to approximately 10% of the aggressor country's oil-refining capacity. This was reported by the Dnipro Osint (Harbuz) Telegram channel, according to UNN.

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Minus 10% of Russia's oil refining over three days. This is how the so-called "energy truce" ended. Ukraine made concessions and refrained from strikes on Russian oil refineries for two weeks at the request of the administration of the President of the United States. russia, meanwhile, did not stop its terror. Russian "Geran" drones and missiles continued to kill Ukrainians, leaving them without electricity, water, or heat. The combined annual capacity of the three attacked oil refineries—Kstovo, Novokuibyshevsk, and "Bashneft-Novoil"—amounts to about 33 million tonnes of oil, or 10% of all of russia's oil-refining capacity - the post says.

According to the agency, the attacks were quite large-scale. A single strike disables several process units at once, including primary and secondary oil-refining units.

Breathe deeper - the post says.

We remind you

A fire was reported at the "Bashneft-Novoil" oil refinery in Ufa following a suspected attack. The enterprise is part of the "Bashneft" complex.