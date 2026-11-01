After the nighttime attacks, Russia's Kstovo, with its oil refinery, came to resemble the fantastical Mordor from "The Lord of the Rings"

The Russian city of Kstovo in the Nizhny Novgorod region began to resemble Mordor—a gloomy land from J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Lord of the Rings"—after an attack on a local oil refinery. The facility belonging to Lukoil, one of Russia's largest oil refineries, was likely hit. UNN reports this, citing Exilenova+.

Details

According to preliminary information, the target of the attack was the Lukoil-Nizhegorodniinefteproekt oil refinery, located in Kstovo.

Footage from the scene evokes associations with Mordor from Tolkien's works.

Although, instead of Mount Orodruin, the Russian version of the gloomy landscape features an oil refinery.

What is known about the attacked refinery

"Lukoil-Nizhegorodniinefteproekt" is one of Russia's largest oil-refining enterprises and plays an important role in the production of petroleum products.

The refinery is located in the Nizhny Novgorod region and belongs to the Russian oil company Lukoil.

The exact extent of the damage to the facility and the consequences of the attack are currently being clarified. There is no official independent confirmation that specific production units were hit.

One of Russia’s largest oil refineries caught fire in Kstovo, Russia, after an attack