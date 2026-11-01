One of Russia’s largest oil refineries caught fire in Kstovo, Russia, after an attack

A local oil refinery was attacked in the Russian city of Kstovo. This was reported by UNN , citing OSINT channels and local public groups.

Details

It is reported that explosions are being heard in the city, and a fire broke out at the refinery after the attack.

The Kstovo Oil Refinery was successfully attacked in Kstovo — one of the posts reads.

It is indicated that the Lukoil oil refinery was likely hit. It is one of the largest oil-refining enterprises in the country.

We remind you

In September, following strikes by the Defense Forces, the operations of LLC "LUKOIL-Nizhegorodniinefteproekt" and "NOVATEK-Ust-Luga" in Russia were halted.

General Staff confirmed the strike on Lukoil's large oil refinery in Kstovo