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One of Russia’s largest oil refineries caught fire in Kstovo, Russia, after an attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

Explosions were heard in Kstovo, Russia, after which a fire broke out at the oil refinery. The Lukoil refinery was likely attacked.

One of Russia’s largest oil refineries caught fire in Kstovo, Russia, after an attack

A local oil refinery was attacked in the Russian city of Kstovo. This was reported by UNN , citing OSINT channels and local public groups.

Details

It is reported that explosions are being heard in the city, and a fire broke out at the refinery after the attack.

The Kstovo Oil Refinery was successfully attacked in Kstovo

— one of the posts reads.

It is indicated that the Lukoil oil refinery was likely hit. It is one of the largest oil-refining enterprises in the country.

We remind you

In September, following strikes by the Defense Forces, the operations of LLC "LUKOIL-Nizhegorodniinefteproekt" and "NOVATEK-Ust-Luga" in Russia were halted.

General Staff confirmed the strike on Lukoil's large oil refinery in Kstovo26.08.26, 12:08 • 4719 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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