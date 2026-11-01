One of Russia’s largest oil refineries caught fire in Kstovo, Russia, after an attack
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions were heard in Kstovo, Russia, after which a fire broke out at the oil refinery. The Lukoil refinery was likely attacked.
A local oil refinery was attacked in the Russian city of Kstovo. This was reported by UNN , citing OSINT channels and local public groups.
Details
It is reported that explosions are being heard in the city, and a fire broke out at the refinery after the attack.
The Kstovo Oil Refinery was successfully attacked in Kstovo
It is indicated that the Lukoil oil refinery was likely hit. It is one of the largest oil-refining enterprises in the country.
We remind you
In September, following strikes by the Defense Forces, the operations of LLC "LUKOIL-Nizhegorodniinefteproekt" and "NOVATEK-Ust-Luga" in Russia were halted.
General Staff confirmed the strike on Lukoil's large oil refinery in Kstovo26.08.26, 12:08 • 4719 views