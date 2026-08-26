General Staff confirmed the strike on Lukoil's large oil refinery in Kstovo

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Russian oil refinery "Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez," UNN reports.

During the night of August 26, 2026, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck the facilities of the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez LLC oil refinery in Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod region, russia. The strike on the target, followed by a fire on the refinery’s premises, has been confirmed - the General Staff reported.

The extent of the damage is being clarified.

Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez LLC, as noted, is one of the largest oil-refining enterprises in russia and is part of the Lukoil group. The facility’s capacity is approximately 17 million tonnes of oil per year. The refinery produces motor gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, fuel oil, bitumen, sulfur, and other petroleum products. The enterprise is involved in meeting the needs of russia’s armed forces.

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