Ukraine's Defense Forces overnight struck, using long-range FP-1 UAVs, the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast and the Wildberries logistics hub in Tambov Oblast, Russia. This was reported by Fire Point, the company that manufactures the long-range drones, UNN writes.

"Ukraine's Defense Forces struck two targets in Russia at once using FP-1 UAVs," the statement says.

Fire Point noted that the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery, located in Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, has a capacity of approximately 17 million tonnes of oil per year.

The Wildberries logistics hub in Kotovsk, Tambov Oblast, covers approximately 108,000 m² and is designed to store up to 54 million items.

In addition

The previous day, Ukrainian troops used FP-1 drones to strike the Afipsky oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai, Russia. On the night of August 22, the same long-range drones struck the Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery and the first logistics hub of the Russian Ozon marketplace in Samara Oblast, Russia. Ukraine's Ministry of Defense noted that after the strikes on Wildberries, it was Ozon's turn.

Earlier, Ukraine's Defense Forces put out of operation most of the large logistics centers of the Russian Wildberries marketplace. One of the latest targets was the company's logistics hub in the Koledino industrial park. It was Wildberries' largest warehouse by area — 250,000 sq. m.

According to analysts, Wildberries' direct losses alone, after the company lost approximately 20% of its warehouse capacity within several weeks, may exceed 100 billion rubles ($1.24 billion), and in the worst-case scenario — 200 billion ($2.45 billion). In addition, because of the departure of sellers, many of whom instantly lost their businesses and goods worth hundreds of billions of rubles, Wildberries' turnover has already fallen by a quarter.

The Bell reports that Wildberries' total need for funds may reach 1.3 trillion rubles ($16.36 billion). The company will have to increase its debt by at least that amount. The marketplace has requested assistance from the state, but it is not yet clear how much funding will be provided, as the federal budget deficit has already reached 5.7 trillion rubles, 1.5 times higher than the plan for the entire year.

Fire Point CEO and CTO Iryna Terek noted that Ukraine is capable of exerting a real impact on the enemy, while the Russians understand only the language of force.